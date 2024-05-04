Videos
Published May 4, 2024 at 4:48 PM IST
Congress In A Crunch Denies Funds To Odisha Leader For Lok Sabha Polls
Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate Sucharita Mohanty returned her ticket over ‘lack of funds’ on May 4. While speaking on the matter, Sucharita Mohanty said, “I have returned the ticket because the party was not able to fund me. Another reason is that in some of the seats in 7 Assembly segments, winnable candidates have not been given the ticket. Instead, some weak candidates got the ticket. I couldn’t contest like this.”
Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate Sucharita Mohanty returned her ticket over ‘lack of funds’ on May 4. While speaking on the matter, Sucharita Mohanty said, “I have returned the ticket because the party was not able to fund me. Another reason is that in some of the seats in 7 Assembly segments, winnable candidates have not been given the ticket. Instead, some weak candidates got the ticket. I couldn’t contest like this.”
Published May 4th, 2024 at 16:48 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.