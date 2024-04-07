Videos
Published Apr 7, 2024 at 8:59 PM IST
Madhavi Latha, contesting against Asaduddin Owaisi, gets Y+ security
The Centre has provided Y Plus category security to Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat BJP candidate Madhavi Latha. She is contesting from Hyderabad, currently represented by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi since 2004.
The Centre has provided Y Plus category security to Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat BJP candidate Madhavi Latha. She is contesting from Hyderabad, currently represented by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi since 2004.
Published April 7th, 2024 at 20:59 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.