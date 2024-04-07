×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Published Apr 7, 2024 at 8:59 PM IST

Madhavi Latha, contesting against Asaduddin Owaisi, gets Y+ security

The Centre has provided Y Plus category security to Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat BJP candidate Madhavi Latha. She is contesting from Hyderabad, currently represented by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi since 2004.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

Gangu Ramsay: Man Behind The Camera In Ramsay Brothers' Horror Films

Videos44 minutes ago
Gangu Ramsay

Remembering Gangu Ramsay

44 minutes ago
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi(L) and BJP MP Candidate Madhavi Latha

Latha gets Y+ security

an hour ago
(BJP) State Secretary Vinoj P Selvam

Elections 2024

an hour ago
Lionel Messi

Miami boss on Messi

8 hours ago
Sitharaman Exposes Congress’ Election Manifesto

INC's Manifesto Exposed

a day ago
Aparajita Sarangi

Tracking BJP's Aparajita

a day ago
Around 2,000 people have been forced to evacuate from the Russian city of Orsk after a dam breaking on Friday night led to a flood.

Russia Dam break

a day ago
Gaza Strip Aid

Aid air dropped into Gaza

a day ago
कांग्रेस के पास ना देश हित की नीति, ना ही राष्‍ट्र निर्माण का विजन; PM मोदी ने खोली INDI की पोल

PM Modi

a day ago
Mount Etna

Mount Etna smoke rings

a day ago
Muhammad Ali

Ali shorts on sale

a day ago
Lionel Messi

Messi to return?

a day ago
PM Modi on Devendra Jhajharia's Lok Sabha candidature

PM Modi on Jhajharia

2 days ago
Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav in tears

2 days ago
Pushpa 2

Rashmika Mandanna's B'day

2 days ago
Curse of 27

What Is the Curse Of 27?

3 days ago
Srikanth
03:06
Meet Srikanth Bolla, Industrialist With A Vision Beyond Sight
Videos4 days ago
Maidaan
03:02
Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? The Football Coach Who Inspired
Videos5 days ago
Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish
01:20
Pep Guardiola BLAMES camera for his intense chat with Jack Grealish
Videos5 days ago
Amar singh chamkila
03:41
Who was Amar Singh Chamkila? Popularly Called 'Elvis Presley Of Punjab'
Videos5 days ago
Automakers end FY24 with mixed bag of sales figures
05:27
Automakers end FY24 with mixed bag of sales figures
Videos5 days ago
Weekend Box Office
04:11
Crew Vs The Goat Life Vs Godzilla X Kong: Everyone's A Box Office Winner
Videos6 days ago
Jasleen Royal
17:40
Jasleen Calls Award Shows Gimmicks, Speaks Out Against Remake Culture
Videos6 days ago
