Videos
Published May 2, 2024 at 9:50 PM IST
Owaisi faithful to Kasim Razvi, Madhavi Latha continues Razakaar attack
After Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged people of Hyderabad to throw out the Razakaars, Asaduddin Owaisi replied that Razakaars went to Pakistan while Wafadaars (faithful) remained here and are fighting the battle against PM Modi and Amit Shah. Madhavi Latha also continued her attack by saying Owaisi was faithful to ‘Kasim Razvi’.
After Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged people of Hyderabad to throw out the Razakaars, Asaduddin Owaisi replied that Razakaars went to Pakistan while Wafadaars (faithful) remained here and are fighting the battle against PM Modi and Amit Shah. Madhavi Latha also continued her attack by saying Owaisi was faithful to ‘Kasim Razvi’.
Published May 2nd, 2024 at 21:50 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.