Several Units of the Delhi Police and the National Security Guard carried out a security mock drill in Delhi on May 03. During the mock drill, Delhi Police and NSG cordoned off the Parliament building for the drill. Choppers Swung in action and Black Cat commands rappelled down the ropes on Parliament building. The mock drill comes at a time when the nation is celebrating biggest festival of democracy, Lok Sabha Elections. Black Cat commandos are specialized and well-trained in counterterrorism operations in different landscapes. Federal contingency world class zero error force deals with anti-terrorist activities in all its manifestation. NSG is a force specially equipped and trained to deal with specific situations to thwart serious acts of terrorism.

