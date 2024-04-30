Videos
Published Apr 30, 2024 at 9:19 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath attacks Mamata over Sandeshkhali
#LatestNews #RepublicTV #RepublicTVLive UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacked Mamata Banerjee & TMC govt over the violence in Sandeshkhali. UP CM Also compared UP & West Bengal law & order situation and said that he would have hanged the goons if such violence took place at UP.
#LatestNews #RepublicTV #RepublicTVLive UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacked Mamata Banerjee & TMC govt over the violence in Sandeshkhali. UP CM Also compared UP & West Bengal law & order situation and said that he would have hanged the goons if such violence took place at UP.
Published April 30th, 2024 at 21:19 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.