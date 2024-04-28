Videos
Published Apr 28, 2024 at 10:17 PM IST
PM Modi's 'thappad' jibe at opposition over EVM issue | Karnataka
After the Apex Court rejected petitions seeking 100 percent verification of vote cast on EVMs using VVPAT. PM Modi in his election rally at Davanagere mentioned SC's order which gave a big vote of confidence to EVMs. PM slammed the opposition for blaming EVMs every time for their loss and added that the decision has slapped them hard.
Published April 28th, 2024 at 22:17 IST
