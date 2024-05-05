Videos
Published May 2, 2024 at 11:40 PM IST
President Biden Speaks On Campus Clashes
President Joe Biden has defended the right to free speech but says “order must prevail” on college campuses. Biden's comments broke days of silence as police crack down on encampments erected to show solidarity with Gaza. Republicans have tried to turn scenes of campus unrest into a campaign cudgel against Democrats.
President Joe Biden has defended the right to free speech but says "order must prevail" on college campuses. Biden's comments broke days of silence as police crack down on encampments erected to show solidarity with Gaza. Republicans have tried to turn scenes of campus unrest into a campaign cudgel against Democrats.
Published May 2nd, 2024 at 23:40 IST
