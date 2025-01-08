VIDEO: Pakistan's Kho Kho Team Will Not Come to Delhi For WC Due to THIS Reason

Pakistan is set to miss the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from January 13 to 19. The team is facing delays in obtaining visas, preventing them from crossing the border in time for the tournament. With less than a week remaining before the much-awaited opening match between India and Pakistan at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, it has been confirmed that the Pakistan team has not yet received their visas. This has raised concerns and cast a shadow over the highly anticipated clash between the two nations.