10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today June 01

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner of arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today June 01

1. Can you guess this phrase in the below picture?

2. Can you decrypt the phrase below?

3. Can you decipher the phrase from the below picture?

4. Can you tell the phrase that represents form the picture?

5. Can you decipher this phrase?

6. What does this rebus tell?

7. What phrase does the picture below represent?

8. Can you guess the phrase?

9. Can you tell what the picture below is trying to tell?

10. Decipher what it is written in the picture.

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Can you guess this phrase in the below picture?

Answer: Rising to the occasion

Explanation: As the word “the occasion” is going upwards or you can say rising.

2. Can you decrypt the phrase below?

Answer: Foul language

Explanation: These words are sound like ducks or 'fowls' are saying something. Hence it can be considered as foul language.

3. Can you decipher the phrase from the below picture?

Answer: Input-Output

Explanation: One word “put” is inside the box whereas the other one is outside.

4. Can you tell the phrase that represents form the picture?

Answer: It's written in the stars

Explanation: The second names of stars' initials of read ‘its written’ in ascending order.

5. Can you decipher this phrase?

Answer: Keep up with the times

Explanation: The word ‘Keep’ is going upwards. Hence the phrase.

6. What does this rebus tell?

Answer: Bugs Bunny

Explanation: The Cockroach, Ant, Worms are all bugs whereas rabbit is also known as a bunny. Hence, the phrase.

7. What phrase does the picture below represent?

Answer: Making SOMETHING out of NOTHING

Explanation: There are three different words.

1) Nothing

2) No

3) Some

In the picture, they have asked to subtract No from Nothing after which only thing remains. In the second half of the picture, they have asked us to add a thing in some which become something. Hence, it means Making SOMETHING out of NOTHING.

8. Can you guess the phrase?

Answer: Late for a very important date

Explanation: Read this slowly -

L8 A A A A VERY IN PORTANT D8

9. Can you tell what the picture below is trying to tell?

Answer: Once upon a time

Explanation: The word Once is placed upon the clock or time.

10. Decipher what it is written in the picture.

Answer: Friends in high places

Explanation: “Pinnacles” means high place and the word PALS which is capitalized is in the pinnacles.

