10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today May 28

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today May 28

1. Can you guess the phrase below?

2. A man named himself as Horobod when he went to the town for working in a secret organization. Can you guess his name?

3. Can you decipher the phrase in the picture below?

4. Can you guess the rebus below?

5. What is between the ground and the outer space?

6. Can you decipher this picture?

7. What word is this?

8. What rebus is this about?

9. What does the following rebus represent?

10. What do these two words represent?

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Can you guess the phrase below?

Answer: Partners-in-crime

Explanation: C collaborator R mate I comrade M accomplice E and synonyms of "partner" are in the word "CRIME".

2. A man named himself as Horobod when he went to the town for working in a secret organization. Can you guess his name?

Answer: Robin Hood

Explanation: Robin Hood was a legendary highly skilled archer and swordsman.

3. Can you decipher the phrase in the picture below?

Answer: Another day, another dollar.

Explanation: There are different days mentioned in the pictures along with different dollars.

4. Can you guess the rebus below?

Answer: One step forward, two steps back

Explanation: The spelling of the step is right at first instance where it goes backwards in both the two instances.

5. What is between the ground and the outer space?

Answer: Pie in the sky!

Explanation: The pi(e) is where the sky should be. The title is a reference to the meaning of the idiom: an empty wish or promise.

6. Can you decipher this picture?

Answer: Hand Me Down

Explanation: Hand Me Down

7. What word is this?

Answer: A paradox

Explanation: a pair of docs (short for doctor) rhymes with paradox.

8. What rebus is this about?

Answer: Time is on my side

Explanation: The display has the four sides: Left, right, top and bottom. So the time is at MY side.

9. What does the following rebus represent?

Answer: To Do List

Explanation: There are 2 Do, Dew/Due list.

10. What do these two words represent?

Answer: The captain goes down with the ship

Explanation: Skipper is another word for the captain.

The vessel is another word for ship.

These two words both go down.

