10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today June 21

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today June 20

1. Can you tell what does this mean?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent?

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

6. Can you tell what’s written below?

7. What does the picture below mean?

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Can you tell what does this mean?

Answer: All is not well

Explanation: All are under the weather which means not well.

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: Caught in the crosshairs

Explanation: The word Caught in between the Angry (Cross) Leverets (Hares)

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: The customer is always right!

Explanation: Grocer and shopper are the only who are not producers and consumers.

4. What does the picture below represent?

Answer: Apartment

Explanation: MENT has been written apart. Hence the phrase.

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

Answer: Arrested Development

Explanation: All others are free except development.

6. Can you tell what’s written below?

Answer: Mother in law

Explanation: Mom is written between the word police which is considered as law.

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: Lame ducks

Explanation: These names refer to well-known Disney characters (ducks) who have become lame through injury to their legs (lame).

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

Answer: Sleeping disorders.

Explanation: All the letters are misplaced and if they are placed properly then the word becomes Sleeping disorder.

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Answer: Many are called, but few are chosen

Explanation: There are many called and less chosen hence the phrase.

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answer: Split-second finish.

Explanation: The second finish is spilt.

