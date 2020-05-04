'Surrealist Joan' Crossword Clue: Three Answers And Related Clues Of This Tricky Question

Crossword puzzles are one of the most engaging and productive ways to spend time during the coronavirus lockdown. The puzzles can be found in newspapers, magazines, and apps. The puzzle includes a list of clues whose answers are to be filled in a black and white puzzle. These quizzes help in increasing one’s vocabulary along with their general knowledge.

The first crossword puzzle was released in the year 1913. It was made by Arthur Wynne, and it was published in the New York World’s December edition. The National Crossword day is celebrated on December 21, which was on the day of which the first puzzle was published. He had named his quiz ‘Word Cross Puzzle’. This was later changed to Cross-Word.

‘Surrealist joan’ crossword clue

There are many clues and hints given in crossword puzzles that can be very difficult to understand and solve. Such types of clues can put one on hold as they are unable to solve the rest of the quiz. One such clue is ‘surrealist Joan crossword clue’. One important part of solving any clue to see the number of letters that the word is made of. According to that, there can be multiple answers.

Four-lettered clues:

If the clue given is ‘Surrealist joan’ with a four-lettered word as the answer, then the right answer can Miro. Joan Miro is a Spanish painter, sculptor and a ceramicist. His work was a part of Surrealism, which is one of the important movements when it comes to art and architecture along with literature. There are many other clues related to Joan Miro that one can find in crossword puzzles.

Five-lettered clues:

Five-lettered clues when it comes to Joan Miro has a different clue or question. The clue can be ‘Home to Catalan surrealist Joan Miro’. The answer to this is ‘Spain’. The clue is asking from where Joan Miro hailed.

Eight-lettered clues:

Another clue related to the painter can be ‘Spanish Surrealist’. This could be an eight-lettered clue since his name contains eight letters. The right answer to this will be Joan Miro.

