'Sweeter Than Honey' Riddle And Solution: Test Your Creative Thinking Skills

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most people are stuck inside their homes in quarantine. This stay at home has led to widespread anxiety and most people have nothing to do during their free time except watch movies and TV shows. Which is why many netizens have started sharing puzzles and riddles on social media. These puzzles/riddles help people stay sharp and active during the COVID-19 lockdown. Here is the 'Sweeter than honey' riddle that is old but still popular.

Sweeter Than Honey riddle on social media and Whatsapp

Also Read | 'At a four legged table' riddle answer | Here is a logical solution to the riddle

Here is the riddle, "It is sweeter than honey. It is hotter than the sun. The King needs it, But a beggar has it. Whoever eats it, dies. What is 'it'?" This riddle is rather old but people still share it on social media. Moreover, many people still do not know the answer to this simple riddle.

Also Read | OTTFFSS Riddle | Here is a logical explanation of the correct answer

The answer to this riddle is a single word. You will only be able to solve this riddle with creative out of the box thinking. Here is a hint, the answer is not a physical object. Try solving this riddle by yourself during your free time. If you are unable to find the answer, then you can look below to learn the correct answer to the riddle.

Sweeter Than Honey riddle answer

Also Read | 'I shave everyday but my beard is the same' riddle: Here's detailed explanation and answer

The answer to the 'Sweeter Than Honey' riddle is 'nothing'. Nothing is sweeter than honey. Nothing is hotter than the sun. A King needs nothing while a beggar has nothing. If you do not eat anything (eat nothing) then you die. This riddle is simple and is rather old. But new people keep discovering this riddle and share it with others on social media.

Try solving as many riddles as possible during your free time. These riddles/puzzles will help you stay occupied during the pandemic. Moreover, these riddles will also help you improve your creative thinking skills.

Also Read | 'Cookie banana clock' riddle | Here is a logical solution to this riddle