Bangkok: Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has declared more than USD 400 million in assets, an official statement issued by her party said.

According to the assets declared, Thailand’s PM has more than 200 designer handbags worth over USD 2 million and at least 75 luxury watches, valued at almost USD 5 million.

Thailand PM also declared investments were worth 11 billion baht and another billion baht in deposits and cash.

75 Gold Bars, 200 Designer Handbags

Paetongtarn Shinawatra also owns 75 gold bars worth 3 million baht, 9 Bearbrick figurines valued at 1.9 million baht, 108 rings worth 31.77 million baht, 205 pairs of earrings worth 49.33 million baht, and 167 outfits valued at 26.75 million baht.

Who is Peatongtarn Shinawatara

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawanta is the youngest daughter of telecom billionaire and ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Paetongtam Shinawatra took office in September as the fourth member of the clan to lead a Thai government in 20 years. She declared investments under obligation to declare her assets and liabilities to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).