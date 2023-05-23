Last Updated:

Divided By Distance, United By 'living Bridge': PM Modi Lauds Indian Diaspora In Australia

India and Australia might be separated by continents, but according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the wide gap is easily filled by the Indian diaspora.

Deeksha Sharma
India and Australia might be separated by continents and thousands of miles between them, but according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the wide gap is easily filled by the Indian diaspora residing in the land down under. In a conversation with The Australian newspaper, PM Modi touted that the Indian community spread across Australia acts as a "living bridge" between the two nations.

"Our people-to-people contacts remain a strong pillar of our partnership. The Indian diaspora in Australia has increased over the past years," he said, adding that the diaspora is a "living bridge" between the two nations that are already well-connected by their bilateral ties and shared love for cricket. 

PM Modi vows to help create an 'open and free' Indo-Pacific

PM Modi, who is currently on a three-day state visit to Australia, also told the outlet that he would like to take the ties between New Delhi and Canberra to the "next level", which would involve better defence cooperation to create an "open and free" Indo-Pacific.

According to him, the region has lately encountered a series of obstacles, such as security issues, piracy, climate change, terrorism, illegal fishing practices, and natural disasters. "India believes that these challenges can be addressed only through shared efforts," he said, emphasising that India and Australia must recognise their "true potential" in solving global issues.  

PM Modi landed in Sydney on Monday as the final pitstop of his three-nation trip to meet his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who he describes as a "dear friend". Welcoming him to Australia on Monday was Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell and several top diplomats and officials. 

