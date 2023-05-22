WATCH: PM Modi Shares Key Highlights From 'historic Visit' To Papua New Guinea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's commitment to strengthening its presence in the Indo-Pacific region by positioning New Delhi as a strong ally to the Pacific island nations. He emphasised that those who are recognised as reliable partners should not hesitate to support the region during challenging times, indirectly alluding to China's involvement.

PM Modi shared highlights from his "historic trip" to Papua New Guinea where he co-hosted the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday.

Sharing highlights from a special visit to Papua New Guinea. Have a look… pic.twitter.com/Di6OrSWCm7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

During the summit with top leaders from 14 Pacific Island nations, Prime Minister Modi conveyed the message that true friends are those who stand by each other in times of need. He assured the leaders that India is prepared to share its capabilities and experiences with the region without any reservations, emphasising that India is fully committed to supporting them in every possible way. Recognising the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global events, PM Modi reiterated that India has remained steadfast in its support for the Pacific Island nations during these challenging times. He stressed that New Delhi respects their priorities and approaches cooperation based on fundamental human values.

"Those whom we considered trustworthy, it turned out that they were not standing by our side in times of need. During these challenging times, an old saying has proven true: 'A Friend in need is a friend indeed'," he said at the FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) summit without naming any country.

"I am glad that India stood with its Pacific island friends during this challenging time. Whether it was vaccines or essential medicines, wheat or sugar; India, in line with its capabilities, has been assisting all partner countries," he stated.

On the second leg of his three-nation tour, PM Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea and emphasised the significance of a free and open Indo-Pacific for the Pacific Island nations. He reiterated India's commitment to upholding the sovereignty and integrity of all countries, acknowledging their individual rights and autonomy.

"India respects your priorities. It feels proud to be your development partner. Whether it's humanitarian assistance or your development, you can count India as a reliable partner. Our perspective is based on human values," he said.

India a substitute for China for the Pacific Island countries

PM Modi's remarks during the FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) summit in the capital city of Papua New Guinea were made against the backdrop of China's assertive actions in the region and its endeavors to extend its influence in the Pacific island nations.

Explaining India's priorities for the island nations, the Indian PM said: "For me, you are not small island states, but large ocean countries. It is this vast ocean that connects India with all of you. Indian philosophy has always viewed the world as one family."

During his address, Prime Minister Modi unveiled several development initiatives by India in the fields of healthcare and cyberspace. These initiatives include the establishment of a specialized cardiology hospital in Fiji, assistance in the setup of dialysis units in all 14 Pacific island nations, provision of sea ambulances, and the introduction of Jan Aushadhi Centers to ensure affordable medicines.

Additionally, PM Modi announced a project aimed at developing the small and medium enterprise sector in each Pacific Island country. To combat water scarcity, he pledged to provide desalination units to address the needs of the people in these countries. Modi acknowledged the challenges faced by the world, particularly the Global South, during the Covid-19 pandemic and other adversities.

"Climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty, and various health-related challenges were already prevalent. Now, new issues are emerging. Barriers are arising in the supply chains of food, fuel, fertilizer, and pharmaceuticals," he said.

The PM also reaffirmed India's strong support for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

"We share your belief in multilateralism. We support a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. We respect the sovereignty and integrity of all countries," he said.

PM Modi said the "voice of the Global South" should also resonate strongly in the UN Security Council. "For this, reform of the international institutions -- should be our shared priority." "I had discussions with Australia, the US and Japan in Hiroshima as part of the Quad. This dialogue has a special focus on the Indo-Pacific region. In the Quad meeting, we have taken decision to establish the Radio Access Network (RAN) in Palau," he said.

"In a plurilateral format, we will enhance partnership with Pacific Island countries," PM Modi said.

PM Modi conveyed to the Pacific Island nations that India is ready to share its capabilities and experiences with them "without any hesitation".

"Whether it's digital technology or space technology; whether it's health security or food security; whether it's climate change or environmental conservation; we are with you in every way," he said.

The prime minister also highlighted India's priorities under its G20 presidency.

"The theme of our ongoing G-20 Presidency this year, 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' is also based on this ideology," he said.

"This year, in January, we organised the 'Voice of Global South Summit, in which your representatives participated and shared their thoughts," he said.

"I congratulate you for that. India considers it a responsibility to bring the issues, expectations and aspirations of the Global South to the attention of the world through the G-20 platform," he added.

The summit was co-chaired by Prime Minister Modi along with his counterpart from Papua New Guinea.

"My Papua New Guinea visit has been a historic one. I will greatly cherish the affection received among the people of this wonderful nation. I also had the opportunity to interact with respected FIPIC leaders and discuss ways to deepen ties with their respective nations," PM Modi tweeted.

My Papua New Guinea visit has been a historic one. I will greatly cherish the affection received among the people of this wonderful nation. I also had the opportunity to interact with respected FIPIC leaders and discuss ways to deepen ties with their respective nations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

India's engagement with the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) is a key component of New Delhi's Act East Policy. This engagement primarily focuses on development assistance under South-South Cooperation, which involves capacity building and community development projects.

One of the major initiatives launched within the framework of the Act East Policy is the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). The inaugural FIPIC summit was hosted by Prime Minister Modi in Suva on November 19, 2014, during his visit to Fiji.

Subsequently, the second FIPIC summit took place in Jaipur on August 21, with the participation of all 14 PICs. During this summit, India announced various initiatives spanning a wide range of areas to support the PICs in addressing challenges and realizing their aspirations for the well-being and development of their people.

(with PTI inputs)