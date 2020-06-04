Australia PM Remembers Narendra Modi's 2014 Hologram Campaign; Suggests Using It Next Time

As Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the Virtual India-Australia bilateral summit in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he recalled Modi's 'hologram' campaign ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

On Thursday, while addressing the summit, Morrison called Prime Minister Modi 'pioneer of technology in India' and said that their country may try to use the same hologram technology to conduct further meetings as the world faces new challenges in wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Both the leaders are holding India-Australia Summit with a focus on strengthening the bilateral ties and achieving an upward trajectory in the bilateral relations.

Australian PM Morrison said: "Namaste, tremendous joy to be joined again as we have done on a number of occasions, but in this format. I doesn't surprise me as in these circumstances this is how we will continue to meet. You were the one who started using hologram while campaigning many years ago. Might be next time we can have a hologram of your excellency, and in Australia likewise. You have been the pioneer in using technology in India and we may follow. "

PM Modi's hologram technology

During the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, PM Modi as the then Prime Ministerial candidate of the BJP had successfully used hologram technology to address rallies and connect with voters. It not only became the talking point as 'Modi’s three-dimensional, or 3D, campaign' but also irked members of the then ruling dispensation. A first in Indian politics, Modi as Gujarat CM re-election candidate in November 2012 addressed various meetings via hologram. Similar 'hologram' technology has been used in the world of entertainment as well, by Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Al Gore, Ratan Tata,and Prince Charles, among others. While 'pure holograms' are supposed to be 3D projections of objects in thin air, their definition has also been expanded to include projections on all manner of mediums, such as mist, rotating fan blades, and screens.

Australia and India ties

The Australian PM was to visit India this year which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis. PM Modi and Scott Morrison have met four times during the last one and a half years -- on the sidelines of East Asia Summit in Singapore in November 2018, on the sidelines of G20 in Osaka in June 2019, on the margins of G7 Summit in Biarritz in August 2019 and on the margins of East Asia Summit in Bangkok in November 2019.

Addressing the summit on Thursday, PM Modi said that he is India-Australia ties have always been close as 'vibrant democracies, from Commonwealth to Cricket to even Cuisine'. He also said that this is the perfect time to further strengthen relations with the nations. "There are endless opportunities to strengthen our friendship, it also brings with it challenges to turn this potential into reality, how our relation becomes a factor of stability for the region," he said.

