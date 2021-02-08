'Nightmare': Chinese Actor Shares Story Of Cosmetic Surgery On Nose Gone Wrong; See Pics

A Chinese actor has posted pictures of her damaged nose after cosmetic surgery went wrong, to warn people about the dangers of the entire procedure. Gao Liu, a singer and actor who starred in multiple films as well as television programmes, took to Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo, to elaborate why she went away from the limelight in the recent months after being viewed as the rising star of the nation. In the post which has now gone viral, she said that her month-long absence from the public eye was due to “cosmetic surgical incident” that left her nose with necrosis of the noses.

She shared the images of the dead tissue on her nose tip, and some of them could be deemed as graphic. Having followership of at least five million, Gao shared the pictures to trigger a fresh conversation around the issue of cosmetic surgery and the risk attached to the entire procedure, which as per reports, is highly popular in China. She disclosed that in October 2020, one of her friends introduced Gao to a plastic surgeon at a clinic in the southern city of Guangzhou after which she decided to do it on her nose. While many suggested she “get a slight trim” and hoping to get further success in her career, the Chinese star agreed for the surgery that turned out to be a “nightmare”.

"The entire procedure lasted four hours. I thought that in these four hours, I would be made more beautiful," she told her followers. "I didn't expect these four hours to be the beginning of a nightmare."

Nose felt ‘irritated’ after the procedure

While Gao hoped to be ‘more beautiful’, soon after the procedure ended she said that her nose felt “irritated and tingly” and then became infected repeatedly. She was told that she would be able to go back to work by December or January, Gao told her followers on Sina Weibo that the tip of her nose “became darker and darker, and my nose became necrotic”. She added that she had thoughts of suicide. The Chinese actor also informed that she ended up being admitted to the hospital for two months that cost her 400,000 yuan or $61,800 in work.

Further, due to the extent of the damage, a follow-up surgery, she said is not possible before at least a year. Recently, popular news website The Paper shared Tianhe District Health Bureau’s data that stated that the clinic Gao went to had already received five administrative penalties between March and October and more complaints have been reportedly filed. As per the outlet, an investigation is currently ongoing.

(Image Credits: Sina Weibo/Gao Liu)

