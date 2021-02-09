US President Biden Says Xi Jinping Lacks A 'D' Bone; Shock & Disbelief In China's Response

China on Monday chose not to directly respond to US President Joe Biden's comment that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping lacked a "democratic bone" in his body but said the two countries should focus on cooperation and manage their differences.

In an interview to CBS television on Saturday, Biden acknowledged that he is yet to speak with President Xi since his swearing-in on January 20, but said he had met him many times when they were Vice Presidents of their respective countries in the past. "I know him pretty well," Biden said, adding that when they do speak, they will have "a whole lot to talk about."

Biden described Xi as "very bright" and "very tough" but without "a democratic, small D, bone in his body", highlighting the autocratic style of functioning of the Communist Party leader.

Asked for his reaction to Biden's "D bone" remark, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin evaded a direct reply. "President Xi Jinping and President Biden have had many interactions in the past. Communication at various levels between China and the United States is conducive to greater mutual understanding and the development of bilateral relations," he said.

'China-US should work in the same directions'

"China is committed to developing a relationship with the United States featuring no confrontation, no conflict, mutual respect and win-win cooperation. At the same time, we will firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests. The two sides should work in the same direction, focus on cooperation and manage differences to promote the sound and steady development of bilateral ties and better serve the people of both countries and beyond," he added.

After the Biden administration assumed power last month, speculation was rife about the likely course of policy the US president would pursue in the light of hardline Beijing policy pursued by his predecessor Donald Trump during which the ties between the world's two largest economies touched a new low.

Top diplomats of the two countries had their first contacts on Saturday last. Newly-appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi held what observers in Beijing said was a blunt and outspoken conversation over the phone during which both sides sought to highlight the issues of concerns that will shape the ties between the top two economies of the world in the next four years, news agency PTI reported.

Yang, a member of the Politburo of the ruling Communist Party of China and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC, is Beijing's point man for Washington.

