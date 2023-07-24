Pope Francis urged world leaders to step up in their efforts to tackle climate change as widespread wildfires and intense heatwaves bake the planet. Addressing about 20,000 faithful in Rome's St Peter's Square on Sunday, he also highlighted the situation in South Korea, the East Asian nation that continues to get battered by floods.

"Many countries are experiencing extreme climatic events. I renew my appeal to the leaders of nations, that something more tangible be done to limit polluting emissions. It is an urgent challenge and cannot be postponed; it concerns everyone," he said, adding “'let us protect our common home!”

The Pope's call for action comes as the world goes through unprecedented climate catastrophes. In South Korea, devastating floods have claimed the lives of at least 47 people, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Saturday. Several people have gone missing, and heavy rains have triggered landslides in the nation's central and southeastern regions.

Many countries are experiencing extreme climatic events. I reiterate my appeal to the leaders of Nations, that something more tangible be done to limit polluting emissions: it is an urgent challenge and affects everyone. Let us protect our common home! — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) July 23, 2023

Nature unleashes its fury across the world

Scenes are different in Europe, with scorching heatwaves and wildfires in Greece juxtaposing with violent tornadoes and giant hailstones in Italy. On the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu, thousands have been evacuated due to the raging infernos. "We were at the hotel yesterday and there was lots of smoke. It got to one o'clock this morning and we had an evacuation notice come through on our phones to leave. It just felt like chaos really," one tourist told Sky News.

In cities across Italy, a red heat alert due to extreme temperatures of 47°C was quickly followed by a strong tornado that ripped through Milan and prompted mass evacuations. In the northern parts of the country, more than 100 people were wounded as a result of ball-sized hails.