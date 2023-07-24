After Rhodes, Fierce Wildfires Devour Greek Island Of Corfu, Prompt Evacuations

Ferocious wildfires raging across Greece have now found their way to the island of Corfu, after consuming the Rhodes island and sending some 19,000 people fleeing. According to sources, the raging infernos have triggered sea evacuations from a beach in Corfu.

The Greek Coast Guard said that about 59 people have been rescued from the Nissaki beach on the northwest coast with the help of six coast guard ships and nine private vessels. In the wake of the worsening situation, Greece's Emergency Communications Service issued evacuation orders and urged people in the areas of Porta, Perithia, Santa, Sinies, Megoula, and Palia, to leave on the evening of Sunday.

"If you're staying at the TUI Blue Atlantica Nissaki Beach, Pantokrator, Golden Mare, La Riviera or Nautilusue then we advise not to travel to the airport. Other hotels are operating as normal," it said in a statement. With no signs of the wildfires subduing, a large number of flights have been arranged to get tourists out of islands like Corfu and Rhodes.

Greek airports jam-packed as tourists flee wildfires

Tom Mitchell, a tourist, narrated the scenes of chaos across Greece. "We were at the hotel yesterday and there was lots of smoke. It got to one o'clock this morning and we had an evacuation notice come through on our phones to leave. It just felt like chaos really," he said.

With an influx of tourists pouring in at airports, the Greek foreign ministry announced that it will set up helpdesks for people who have lost their travel documents amid the disarray. A large number of travellers affected by the fires belong to France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. "We are actively monitoring the fires in Rhodes and are in close contact with local authorities," said a spokesperson for the UK government.