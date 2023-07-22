Last Updated:

In Pics: South Korea Continues To Struggle With Nature's Wrath As Flood Toll Reaches 41

South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9 leading to floods and landslides in the country's central and southeastern regions.

Rest of the World News
 
| Written By
Bhagyasree Sengupta
South Korea
1/10
Image: AP

South Korea battles with the wrath of Mother Nature as excessive rains cause havoc. According to Yonhap News Agency, the death toll in the devastating floods reached 47 on Saturday.

South Korea
2/10
Image: AP

South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9 leading to floods and landslides in the country's central and southeastern regions. 3 people remain missing as rescue operations are underway. 

South Korea
3/10
Image: AP

On 17th July, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the flood-damaged area in Yecheon to monitor the situation. The torrential rains eventually led to the cancellation of multiple flights. 

South Korea
4/10
Image: AP

In Mungyeong, heavy rains left houses in the area in complete shambles. The rainfall also forced about 12,780 people to evacuate and left about 28,600 households without power.

South Korea
5/10
Image: AP

On Tuesday, the South Korean President urged the Cabinet Council to mobilize all available resources in rescue operations, assisting victims and conducting recovery works in the affected areas. 

South Korea
6/10
Image: AP

Yoon avered that the government will designate major rain-stricken areas as special disaster zones. The heavy rains have also led to a rise in water levels across nations. 

South Korea
7/10
Image: AP

The rescue workers are scavenging through the rubble in search of any signs of life. The country's Ministry of Defence is deploying security personnel in the search operation as well. 

South Korea
8/10
Image: AP

The South Korean Marines can be seen searching for missing people in the floodwaters in Yecheon, South Korea. Over 10,000 troops have been dispatched by the ministry to help with the rescue work. 

South Korea
9/10
Image: AP

Boats of South Korean marines filled the Sam River in Yecheon, South Korea as the floods are touted as one of the major calamities the country has faced in recent years. 

South Korea
10/10
Image: AP

South Korean Marine's assault amphibious vehicle was also mobilised for the rescue operation. Severe weather has affected countries like Japan, China, Tukey, US, etc. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: Sri Lanka Prez Wickremesinghe visits India; signals growing economic, energy ties

IN PICS: Sri Lanka Prez Wickremesinghe visits India; signals growing economic, energy ties
Deadly shooting jars New Zealand ahead of Women's World Cup tournament | See Pics

Deadly shooting jars New Zealand ahead of Women's World Cup tournament | See Pics