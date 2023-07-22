In Pics: South Korea Continues To Struggle With Nature's Wrath As Flood Toll Reaches 41

Quick links:
South Korea battles with the wrath of Mother Nature as excessive rains cause havoc. According to Yonhap News Agency, the death toll in the devastating floods reached 47 on Saturday.
South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9 leading to floods and landslides in the country's central and southeastern regions. 3 people remain missing as rescue operations are underway.
On 17th July, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the flood-damaged area in Yecheon to monitor the situation. The torrential rains eventually led to the cancellation of multiple flights.
In Mungyeong, heavy rains left houses in the area in complete shambles. The rainfall also forced about 12,780 people to evacuate and left about 28,600 households without power.
On Tuesday, the South Korean President urged the Cabinet Council to mobilize all available resources in rescue operations, assisting victims and conducting recovery works in the affected areas.
Yoon avered that the government will designate major rain-stricken areas as special disaster zones. The heavy rains have also led to a rise in water levels across nations.
The rescue workers are scavenging through the rubble in search of any signs of life. The country's Ministry of Defence is deploying security personnel in the search operation as well.
The South Korean Marines can be seen searching for missing people in the floodwaters in Yecheon, South Korea. Over 10,000 troops have been dispatched by the ministry to help with the rescue work.
Boats of South Korean marines filled the Sam River in Yecheon, South Korea as the floods are touted as one of the major calamities the country has faced in recent years.