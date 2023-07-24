IN PICS: Thousands Evacuated As Wildfire Rages On Greece's Island Of Rhodes

Quick links:
Greek authorities evacuated over 19,000 people from Rhodes Island as the wildfires continued to burn for six days straight. Local police noted that around 16,000 were evacuated by land.
The evacuation process has become "the largest evacuation from a wildfire" in the Mediterranean county's history. As per the reports, 6 people were hospitalised for having respiratory problems.
The evacuation process took place in 12 villages and several hotels that attract a massive number of tourists every year. Hundreds of firefighters have been trying to navigate the situation.
The continent of Europe is witnessing one of the most brutal heatwaves in its history. The scorching heat wave has led to wildfires in different regions of Greece.
A man can be seen carrying his child away as plumes of smoke fill up the sky in the background. The temperature in the region reached 38 degrees C (100F) which is considered extremely high in Europe.
The island's scenic beaches were filled with smoke from the wildfires. Boats were used to evacuate around 3000 people from the region. Several island visitors are heading to the airport to fly back.
On Sunday morning, around 266 firefighters were dispatched to the Island region to extinguish the raging fire and prevent it from spreading to the nearby villages.
Meanwhile, in the Southwest of the resort of Kiotari, trenches are being dug to keep the fire from crossing the bridge and threatening another seaside village.
Most of the people who were evacuated were tourists. The authorities have accommodated the tourists in other hotels, gyms and conference centres.