Turkey's Erdogan Questions Macron's 'mental State', France Recalls Envoy In Protest

After Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan questioned French President Emmanuel Macron mental health, the French presidency said that they will not accept insults. France also recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultation after the Turkish Presidents comments. During his Justice and Development Party meeting, Erdogan said that Macron 'needs treatment' for his mental health condition while criticising his attitude toward Islam and Muslims.

"Excess and rudeness"

Responding to Turkish President Erdogan, the French Presidency said, "Excess and rudeness are not a method," while adding that "We are not accepting insults." The French presidency also demanded that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan change his policy while calling it 'dangerous in all aspects'. The office of the French President also called out the Turkish President for failing to offer condolences following the killing of the teacher, near Paris, who showed some caricatures of the Islam Prophet Muhammad in class.

Following the beheading of the teacher near Paris, President Macron had condemned it while terming it a 'terrorist attack'. He had further said that the teacher was 'murdered for teaching children freedom of speech and freedom of expression'.

Erdogan: "What is his problem?"

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan attacked his French counterpart while speaking at his Justice and Development party meeting in the central Anatolian city of Kayseri. Question his attitude towards Islam and Muslims, Erdogan said that Macron does not 'understand freedom of belief'. He further questioned Macron's mental health while adding that he 'needs treatment'.

"What is the problem of this person called Mr Macron with Islam and Muslims?" question President Erdogan "What else can be said to a head of state who does not understand freedom of belief and who behaves in this way to millions of people living in his country who are members of a different faith?" he further added.

This statement came in response to the previous statements made by the French President earlier this month in connection with the problems created by the radical Muslims in France. While outlining new laws to get rid of 'parallel society' of the radical Muslims, President Macron has termed their practice 'Islamist separatism'.

(With inputs from AP)