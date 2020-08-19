Chocolate Dust Rains Down On Swiss Town, Netizens Say 'this Is Dream'

It has been “raining chocolate” in Switzerland, quite literally. On August 18, the residents in a small Switzerland town were startled to witness a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Hollywood flick scene after they found the city covered in fine cocoa powder and choco-chips instead of snow. Reason being, ventilation malfunction at the Olten factory of Lindt Chocolate manufacturing. As per local media reports, the chocolate company Lindt & Sprüngli notified that a default in the ventilation for a line of roasted cocoa chocolate led to cocoa powder pouring across the area due to heavy winds. On Twitter, the account for Olten town located between Zurich and Basel shared the photos of the roads laded with brown chocolate dust particles.

“Cocoa rain in the Olten industrial quarter: the ventilation system is to blame,” the tweet translated. Excited at this particular disaster from the year, the internet said, “Finally 2020 delivers!” The company said, in an AP news agency report, that many cars, pavements, and roads were covered in the chocolate due to the malfunction. But the company was ready to provide cleaning assistance. The choice company has also applied for ventilation system repair, after which, they would resume the production.

[Cocoa rain in the Olten industrial quarter. Credit: Twitter/@Olten]

While the residents didn’t seem to “complain” about their chocolate laden backyards and car bonnets, many secretly wanted to stand there munching some particles with their mouths open as can be made apparent from Twitter. “Stand outside with your mouths open,” wrote an excited user. “Cocoa rain, cocoa rain,” said another, exhilarated. “I’m moving to Switzerland, only Trump’s Americans there not allowed,” said the third. “I welcome more ‘catastrophic’ news like that,” said the fourth.

Ooooh I wish I was there ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‹ðŸ˜‹ðŸ˜‹ — Elo Cinquanta (@Elocinquanta) August 17, 2020

I could live someplace like this! ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — CatMom (@SMSCats2) August 18, 2020

This is my dream. — heedmywords (@tugweltp) August 18, 2020

i would like to live on the planet where this should be the only problem that the entire world is facing right now. cocoa snowing. — NicuBivol (@BivolNicu) August 18, 2020

This is it. This is what my last day on earth should look like. — The nation is dead (@Mathriel) August 18, 2020

Chocolate snow. That is the stuff of dreams, not an apocalypse. — Trump Must Go (@DrumpfMustGoNow) August 18, 2020

Were there mini-marshmallows too? — Rob G. (@RobInBaltimore) August 18, 2020

I read about the Swiss Lindt chocolate rain and being me think, wow, that is way better than any of the things that went up the stacks and fell back down again at Hanford over the decades...The radioactive iodine, the radioactive ruthenium, &c. — Even more socially distant Michael Pereckas (@GreatLakesBeige) August 19, 2020

Liquid chocolate on road

Earlier in May, a street in Poland was engulfed in chocolate after a truck full of liquid chocolate overturned spilling almost 12 tonnes. According to reports, traffic at A2 motorway between the towns of Wrzesnia and Slupca in Western Poland came to a halt after several kilometers of the road was covered with loads of liquid chocolate. City’s fire brigades used hot water cannons to melt the chocolate and clean it away.

[Tons of liquid milk chocolate are spilled and block six lanes on a highway after a truck transporting it overturned near Slupca, in western Poland. Credit: AP]

