COVID-19 Omicron In India Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests COVID Positive

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of India’s drug regulatory authority is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 4, to examine the use of Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. The committee will look at the nasal vaccine as a booster or a third dose as Bharat Biotech had earlier proposed to use this vaccine as a booster dose in people who have already been vaccinated with Covaxin or the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield. Ahead of the meeting, medical expert Dr PS Venkatesh Rao has now said that he is looking forward to the approval of the same.
Dr PS Venkatesh Rao, who is a senior surgeon in Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, told Republic TV that he was looking forward to the intranasal vaccine. Speaking about it, Dr Rao said that it had multiple advantages over the regular vaccine. Explaining the advantages of the intranasal vaccine, he said, “it produces a local immune response in addition to a systemic immune response.”
Amid a steady rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the government is continuously monitoring the situation in the state and there is no lockdown situation in the state as of now. In a positive note, the state has not reported any case of the new variant Omicron so far. On Monday, Chhattisgarh recorded 698 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall tally to 10,09,454, an official said.
The Chief Minister has directed officials to increase testing:
"I have directed officials to take appropriate steps and efforts are being made to increase testing at airports, railway stations. We are continuously monitoring the situation. As of now, there is no situation of lockdown," Bhupesh Baghel said while addressing the reporters on Monday.
"Raipur recorded 222 cases, followed by 133 in Bilaspur, 103 in Raigarh, 43 in Durg and 39 in Korba. No fresh cases were reported in five districts, while 11 districts saw cases between 1 to 10. With 27,646 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,50,03,941," the health ministry official said.
As the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spread, experts are continuing to discover more and more about the new coronavirus strain. As per a report by The Sun, the experts in the United Kingdom believe that the majority of people who contract Omicron will have cold-like symptoms, and the illness will be mild in comparison to other variants like the Delta. Various studies suggest that Omicron is more contagious than other variants but less severe, with the first official UK report finding that the risk of hospitalisation is 50 to 70% lower than the Delta variant.
Experts stated that a scratchy throat or rough voice is one of the most prevalent Omicron symptoms, and it can appear rather early. Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African health expert said that common Omicron symptoms include muscle aches, weariness, a scratchy throat and night sweats, according to a report by The Daily Star. Omicron symptoms can easily be misdiagnosed as a cold or a minor ailment and experts advise people to get tested and isolate themselves if they suspect they have Omicron, in order to avoid spreading the virus to others.
In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19:
I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022
In the wake of a new wave of COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government said on January 3 that pandemic-related restrictions will be reinstated, with all educational institutions and tourist attractions closed until January 15 and employee attendance capped at 50% in offices. The declaration came shortly after a meeting of senior officials in Ranchi, convened by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
According to a government statement, "The chief minister has directed all districts to be on alert, given the sudden spurt rise in COVID-19 cases. Government and private offices will be allowed to operate with 50% workforce. Biometric attendance is being banned for the time being."
मुख्यमंत्री श्री @HemantSorenJMM की अध्यक्षता में #Covid_19 के मद्देनजर प्रतिबंध/छूट के संदर्भ में आयोजित झारखंड राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकार की बैठक में लिए गए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय 15 जनवरी 2022 तक लागू रहेंगे। https://t.co/vWJMj0btNi— Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) January 3, 2022
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh guidelines for sealing amid a surge in COVID cases. According to the guidelines, the whole building or a wing shall be sealed if more than 20% of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has COVID-19 patients.
As per the BMC release, the patients and contacts shall strictly follow the current guidelines of home isolation and hygiene etiquette while in-home quarantine. From the onset of symptoms or in case of no fever for 3 days, patients will be isolated for at least 10 days. High-risk contacts shall be home quarantined for 7 days and will be tested against after the 5th or 7th day or immediately turn symptomatic and further protocols will be followed.
The building managing committers are directed to take due care and ensure adequate supplies of food, medicines, and other essentials are provided to the families in quarantine. Medical officers of Health must be given support to implement the existing COVID protocols and containment guidelines. The respective ward will take the decision on the de-sealing of the building or the wing.
Considering the COVID situation in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend lockdown until January 10 with additional restrictions. This comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting with state ministers and officers to evaluate the COVID situation and impose preventive measures to curb the spread.
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of India’s drug regulatory authority is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 4, to examine the use of Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID vaccine as a booster or a third dose. It has been learnt that Bharat Biotech had proposed to use this vaccine as a booster dose in people who have already been vaccinated with Covaxin or the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield. As per sources, the SEC of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is scheduled to meet at noon on January 4.
The Hyderabad-based biotechnology company, in its application, has proposed to use its intranasal vaccine - BBV154 - as a heterologous booster dose in people who have already been inoculated with two doses of either Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin or SII’s Covishield.
India has successfully vaccinated more than 40 lakh teenagers who are in the age group of 15-18 years, against COVID, on the first day of the vaccination for youngsters on January 3 till 8:30 pm.
Stating the feat as another "feather in the cap" in India's ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Well done Young India! Over 40 Lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 pm. This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive."
As over 12.3 lakh people aged between 15 and 18 years get vaccinated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called it an important step towards protecting the youth of India against COVID-19. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister congratulated all his 'young friends' who got vaccinated, along with their parents.
"I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days!" PM Modi wrote on Twitter. The vaccination for 15-18-year-olds started today. The states and the Union Territories had been advised by the Centre to ensure separate vaccination centres, session sites and queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) to avoid the mixing-up of COVID-19 vaccines during the administration of vaccines.
Today we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022