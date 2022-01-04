Last Updated:

COVID-19 Omicron In India Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests COVID Positive

While the daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed a 33,000 mark, the country has also recorded the highest single-day rise of Omicron infections with 1,700 fresh cases. Delhi accounted for 351 cases followed by Maharashtra at 510, Gujarat (136), Rajasthan (120), Kerala (156) & Telangana 67 from among states with over 50 cases of Omicron variant of concern. These were detected in 23 states & UTs.

09:25 IST, January 4th 2022
Omicron tally across India for today

 

09:23 IST, January 4th 2022
COVID-19: Intranasal Vaccine Will Make Inoculation Drive Faster & Cheaper, Says Dr PS Rao

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of India’s drug regulatory authority is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 4, to examine the use of Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. The committee will look at the nasal vaccine as a booster or a third dose as Bharat Biotech had earlier proposed to use this vaccine as a booster dose in people who have already been vaccinated with Covaxin or the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield. Ahead of the meeting, medical expert Dr PS Venkatesh Rao has now said that he is looking forward to the approval of the same.

Dr PS Venkatesh Rao, who is a senior surgeon in Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, told Republic TV that he was looking forward to the intranasal vaccine. Speaking about it, Dr Rao said that it had multiple advantages over the regular vaccine. Explaining the advantages of the intranasal vaccine, he said, “it produces a local immune response in addition to a systemic immune response.”

08:51 IST, January 4th 2022
Bhupesh Baghel Avers No Lockdown Situation In Chhattisgarh Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Amid a steady rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the government is continuously monitoring the situation in the state and there is no lockdown situation in the state as of now. In a positive note, the state has not reported any case of the new variant Omicron so far. On Monday, Chhattisgarh recorded 698 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall tally to 10,09,454, an official said.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to increase testing:

"I have directed officials to take appropriate steps and efforts are being made to increase testing at airports, railway stations. We are continuously monitoring the situation. As of now, there is no situation of lockdown," Bhupesh Baghel said while addressing the reporters on Monday.

"Raipur recorded 222 cases, followed by 133 in Bilaspur, 103 in Raigarh, 43 in Durg and 39 in Korba. No fresh cases were reported in five districts, while 11 districts saw cases between 1 to 10. With 27,646 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,50,03,941," the health ministry official said.

08:29 IST, January 4th 2022
COVID-19: Experts Highlight Symptoms Of Omicron People May Notice Before Feeling Ill

As the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spread, experts are continuing to discover more and more about the new coronavirus strain. As per a report by The Sun, the experts in the United Kingdom believe that the majority of people who contract Omicron will have cold-like symptoms, and the illness will be mild in comparison to other variants like the Delta. Various studies suggest that Omicron is more contagious than other variants but less severe, with the first official UK report finding that the risk of hospitalisation is 50 to 70% lower than the Delta variant.

Experts stated that a scratchy throat or rough voice is one of the most prevalent Omicron symptoms, and it can appear rather early. Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African health expert said that common Omicron symptoms include muscle aches, weariness, a scratchy throat and night sweats, according to a report by The Daily Star. Omicron symptoms can easily be misdiagnosed as a cold or a minor ailment and experts advise people to get tested and isolate themselves if they suspect they have Omicron, in order to avoid spreading the virus to others.

08:23 IST, January 4th 2022
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests COVID positive

In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19:

 

08:02 IST, January 4th 2022
Jharkhand Reinstates COVID Guidelines; Govt & Private Offices To Operate At 50% Capacity

In the wake of a new wave of COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government said on January 3 that pandemic-related restrictions will be reinstated, with all educational institutions and tourist attractions closed until January 15 and employee attendance capped at 50% in offices. The declaration came shortly after a meeting of senior officials in Ranchi, convened by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

According to a government statement, "The chief minister has directed all districts to be on alert, given the sudden spurt rise in COVID-19 cases. Government and private offices will be allowed to operate with 50% workforce. Biometric attendance is being banned for the time being."

 

07:49 IST, January 4th 2022
BMC Issues New Guidelines For Sealing Buildings Amid COVID Surge In Mumbai; Check Details

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh guidelines for sealing amid a surge in COVID cases. According to the guidelines, the whole building or a wing shall be sealed if more than 20% of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has COVID-19 patients. 

As per the BMC release, the patients and contacts shall strictly follow the current guidelines of home isolation and hygiene etiquette while in-home quarantine. From the onset of symptoms or in case of no fever for 3 days, patients will be isolated for at least 10 days. High-risk contacts shall be home quarantined for 7 days and will be tested against after the 5th or 7th day or immediately turn symptomatic and further protocols will be followed. 

The building managing committers are directed to take due care and ensure adequate supplies of food, medicines, and other essentials are provided to the families in quarantine. Medical officers of Health must be given support to implement the existing COVID protocols and containment guidelines. The respective ward will take the decision on the de-sealing of the building or the wing. 

07:49 IST, January 4th 2022
COVID: Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Until Jan 10 With Additional Curbs Amid Surge In Cases

Considering the COVID situation in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend lockdown until January 10 with additional restrictions. This comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting with state ministers and officers to evaluate the COVID situation and impose preventive measures to curb the spread. 

New COVID guidelines and restrictions 

  • Playschools and nursery schools will remain closed while students of classes 1 to 8 will not have physical classes till January 10.
  • Classes 9 to 12, colleges, and Polytechnic Institutions are allowed to conduct classes in line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). 
  • All exhibitions and book fairs are directed to postpone their schedule.
  • Hotels, lodges, bakeries, guest houses, and dormitories can function at 50 per cent capacity.
  • Marriage gatherings shall be permitted with guests not exceeding 100.
  • Metro rail is allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.
  • Beauty parlour, salons, and spas are also allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity. 
  • Multiplex, cinemas, theatres permitted to function with maximum 50 per cent seating capacity.
07:49 IST, January 4th 2022
DCGI's SEC To Mull On Bharat Biotech's Intranasal COVID Vaccine As Booster Dose On Jan 4

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of India’s drug regulatory authority is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 4, to examine the use of Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID vaccine as a booster or a third dose. It has been learnt that Bharat Biotech had proposed to use this vaccine as a booster dose in people who have already been vaccinated with Covaxin or the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield. As per sources, the SEC of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is scheduled to meet at noon on January 4.

The Hyderabad-based biotechnology company, in its application, has proposed to use its intranasal vaccine - BBV154 - as a heterologous booster dose in people who have already been inoculated with two doses of either Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin or SII’s Covishield.

07:49 IST, January 4th 2022
COVID: India Successfully Administers 40 Lakh Doses To Teenagers Aged 15-18 Years On Day 1

India has successfully vaccinated more than 40 lakh teenagers who are in the age group of 15-18 years, against COVID, on the first day of the vaccination for youngsters on January 3 till 8:30 pm.

Stating the feat as another "feather in the cap" in India's ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Well done Young India! Over 40 Lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 pm. This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive."

 

07:49 IST, January 4th 2022
PM Modi Congratulates 'young Friends' Who Got COVID Vaccinated; Urges Others To Join In

As over 12.3 lakh people aged between 15 and 18 years get vaccinated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called it an important step towards protecting the youth of India against COVID-19. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister congratulated all his 'young friends' who got vaccinated, along with their parents. 

"I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days!" PM Modi wrote on Twitter. The vaccination for 15-18-year-olds started today. The states and the Union Territories had been advised by the Centre to ensure separate vaccination centres, session sites and queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) to avoid the mixing-up of COVID-19 vaccines during the administration of vaccines.

 

