COVID-19 Omicron In India Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests COVID Positive

Amid a steady rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the government is continuously monitoring the situation in the state and there is no lockdown situation in the state as of now. In a positive note, the state has not reported any case of the new variant Omicron so far. On Monday, Chhattisgarh recorded 698 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall tally to 10,09,454, an official said.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to increase testing:

"I have directed officials to take appropriate steps and efforts are being made to increase testing at airports, railway stations. We are continuously monitoring the situation. As of now, there is no situation of lockdown," Bhupesh Baghel said while addressing the reporters on Monday.

"Raipur recorded 222 cases, followed by 133 in Bilaspur, 103 in Raigarh, 43 in Durg and 39 in Korba. No fresh cases were reported in five districts, while 11 districts saw cases between 1 to 10. With 27,646 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,50,03,941," the health ministry official said.