World Population Day Messages And Quotes You Can Share & Post On Social Media

World Population Day, an annual event, is observed on July 11 every year, to raise awareness of global population issues. Reportedly, the event was established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989. Here are a few World Population Day messages, you can share it with your friends and family or on your statuses. Check out a few below.

Rapid population growth is a sign of our ignorance and carelessness towards our coming generations. Let us be more responsible on the occasion of WORLD POPULATION DAY!

We have been gifted with a beautiful world and the onus to protect it and pass it on to the coming generations lies on our shoulders... So let us control the rising population to make a better place to live.

Rapid population growth and technological innovation, combined with our lack of understanding about how the natural system of which we are a part work, have created a mess.

Population growth and development place additional stress on the Nation's water infrastructure and its ability to sustain hard-won water quality gains.

We need to continue to decrease the growth rate of the global population; the planet can't support many more people.

It is very easy to add on the numbers but the hard task is to maintain it all. Take a stand and stop the overpopulation of the earth. Wish you a very happy World Population Day.

Our mother earth can’t feed so many people. Control the global population for our nature’s sake and celebrate this World Population Day. Best wishes on this World Population Day.

Overpopulation is the definition of being forced by others or focusing others to live with people they don’t want. Control global population and celebrate this World Population Day.

It is better to manage the global population growth responsibility before nature takes it upon itself to control it. Wish you a very happy World Population Day.

Growth is not a growth that we want if it destroys the planet. Control the growth of population and save our mother earth. Wish you a very happy World Population Day.

If you fill the bowl too much, it might crack and break. Save the planet before it overfills by controlling the population. Best wishes on this World Population Day.

You cannot control the population by force, but you can control it by raising awareness and being responsible. Work towards controlling the global population growth on this day. Wish you a very happy World Population Day.

The world is not a gift from our ancestors but a loan from our children. Save it and create a better world for them. Don’t overpopulate it. Wish you a very happy World Population Day.

Too many humans are a risk to humanity. Save our planet and ensure humanity by working towards controlling the population on this day. Wish you a very happy World Population Day.

Be responsible, save our nature. Control population growth and ensure a healthy planet. Wish you a very happy World Population Day.

We have more than three billion people, and half of them are starving today because of overpopulation. So take a step and control it on this day. Best wishes on this World Population Day.

Raise awareness about the need to decrease the global population on this day. Wish you a very happy World Population Day.

A peaceful world cannot exist when only one-third are rich and two-thirds go hungry. So, control the population and stop overcrowding. Wish you a very happy World Population Day.

The world belongs to everyone but it cannot sustain everyone. So, on this day raise awareness about the need to control global population growth and ensure the survival of the earth. Best wishes on this World Population Day.