sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • 'I Begged Her...': School Teacher of US-Turkish Woman Shot Dead By Israeli Troops

Published 12:05 IST, September 8th 2024

'I Begged Her...': School Teacher of US-Turkish Woman Shot Dead By Israeli Troops

According to the report, Eygi was critically injured by a gunshot in the head and was rushed to Rafidia Hospital, where medical staff were unable to save her.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
26-Year-Old US-Turkish Activist Killed in West Bank's Beita After IDF Opens Fire
26-Year-Old US-Turkish Activist Killed in West Bank's Beita After IDF Opens Fire | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:05 IST, September 8th 2024