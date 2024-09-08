Published 12:05 IST, September 8th 2024
'I Begged Her...': School Teacher of US-Turkish Woman Shot Dead By Israeli Troops
According to the report, Eygi was critically injured by a gunshot in the head and was rushed to Rafidia Hospital, where medical staff were unable to save her.
26-Year-Old US-Turkish Activist Killed in West Bank's Beita After IDF Opens Fire | Image: X
