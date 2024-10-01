sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pune Chopper Crash | Middle East Conflict | Walz vs Vance | MUDA Scam | Nepal Floods |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 'This Will Have Consequences', says IDF After Iran Launches 180 Ballistic Missiles Targeting Israel

Published 00:05 IST, October 2nd 2024

'This Will Have Consequences', says IDF After Iran Launches 180 Ballistic Missiles Targeting Israel

“This [missile] fire will have consequences. We have plans, and we will act in the time and place that we choose," says IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Iron Dome in Action: Israel Intercepts Hundreds of Rockets Fired by Hezbollah | Video
Iron Dome in Action: Israel Intercepts Hundreds of Rockets Fired by Hezbollah | Video | Image: X/@IsraelMFA
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

22:39 IST, October 1st 2024