sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | New Delhi CM | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Train Derailments |

Published 02:32 IST, September 18th 2024

Lebanon Rocked by Mass Pager Bombs: What We Know So Far | 10 Points

Hezbollah has accused Israel's hand behind the pager bombs attack across Lebanon which has left several dead and thousands injured.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lebanon pager attack
People gather outside the American University hospital after the arrival of several people who were wounded by exploding handheld pagers, in Beirut. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:02 IST, September 18th 2024