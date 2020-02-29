4D Results For Feb 29: Check Out The Winning Numbers For 4D Singapore Lottery

4-digits or 4D is a highly popular Lottery format that is frequently played in countries such as Singapore and Malaysia. The latest 4D lottery for Singapore was held on February 29, 2020, at 6:30 PM SGT. The live draw began at 6:30 PM while the final results were announced to the public at 6:45 PM SGT. Here are the 4D results for Singapore's lottery on February 29, 2020.

4D prizes and categories

Also Read | 4D results for Feb 15: Check out the 4D Singapore lottery results right here!

4D Singapore has two major categories, Big Bet and Small Bet. The entry fee for both categories is $1. However, the prizes won in the two categories differ significantly. A player can win a cash prize if they match any of the 23 winning numbers.

For the Big Bet, the first prize is $2000, second is $1000, and the third is $490. Big bet also has a starter prize of $250 and a consolation prize of $60. On the other hand, Small Bet has a first prize of $3000, second prize of $2000, and third prize of $800. Small Bet does not have a starter or consolation prize.

Also Read | 4D Results For Feb 23: Check out the 4D Singapore Lottery results here

How to Play 4D Singapore lottery

4D is rather popular in countries like Singapore. It is a quick format of lottery and its results are announced almost immediately after the draw. The game is played by selecting a 4 digit number from 0000 to 9999.

Also Read | 4D Singapore results for February 26, 2020: Check out the winning numbers

The minimum bet amount is $1, though players can decide to put in more money to increase the cash prize amount. In Singapore, the game is held every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 6.30 PM SGT. Once the players have chosen their numbers, 23 different sets of winning numbers will be announced. Check out the video above to understand more about the 4D lottery.

Also Read | Sports Toto 4D results: Malaysian lottery winning numbers for February 26, 2020