Euromillions Hotpicks Results For February 21, 2020: Check Winning Numbers

Euromillions Hotpicks is one of the prominent lotteries played in the United Kingdom. The lottery is based on Euromillions numbers. Tonight i.e. on February 21, 2020, players can stand a chance to win $1M. The result for February 20, 2020, will be out on the official website around 9.30 pm. Stay tuned for further updates about the results of Euromillions Hotpicks result.
Different ways to check Euromillions Hotpicks result:
- Use App: Players can check the Euromillions Hotpicks result using the application on their mobile phones. Players can also scan their tickets on the app to get instant results.
- Official Website: All results are published on the official website of Euromillions Hotpicks every Tuesdays and Fridays around 9.30 pm onwards.
- Live: Players can watch the draw live on Euromillions Hotpicks’ website or Youtube Channel. The results are declared at 8.45 pm every Tuesdays and Fridays.
How to play the Euromillions Hotpicks lottery?
- Step 1: Players should decide how many numbers they want to play with. One can choose from the numbers 1 to 5.
- Step 2: Players should pick numbers between 1 and 50. If not that, then they can go for a lucky dip for randomly selected numbers.
- Step 3: Players should then choose the draw days and the number of the week they would like to play.
- Step 4: Start playing the Euromillions Hotpicks lottery.
How are the Euromillions Hotpicks prizes decided?
- If you picked the numbers and one number is matching with the winning numbers. The prize money you win is $10.
- If you picked the numbers and two numbers are matching with the winning numbers. The prize money you win is $100.
- If you picked the numbers and three numbers are matching with the winning numbers. The prize money you win is $1,500.
- If you picked the numbers and four numbers are matching with the winning numbers. The prize money you win is $30,000.
- If you picked the numbers and five numbers are matching with the winning numbers. The prize money you win is $1,000,000.
