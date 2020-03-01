Lotto 6/49 Results And Winning Numbers For Saturday, February 29, 2020

Lotto 6/49 is one of the three nationalised lottery games played in Canada. The lottery was launched in Canada on June 12, 1982, and is functioning for more than three decades now. It is also the very first Canadian lottery game which let its players select their own numbers. In previous lotteries like Loto Canada and Superlotto, the numbers were pre-printed on the tickets. Before the increase in the prices of tickets in June 2004, Lotto 6/49's largest jackpot was $26.4 million, on September 2, 1995.

The winning numbers of Lotto 6/49 are drawn by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation on every Wednesdays and Saturdays, while it is executed with a Smartplay Halogen II ball machine. The results of Lotto 6/49 are declared on 10:30 p.m. GMT on Wednesdays and Saturdays and are displayed on their official YouTube channel. However, the Lotto 6/49 draw is also held at 10:30 p.m.

How is Lotto 6/49 played?

It is no different than any other Canadian lottery. The contestants have to spend $3 for participating in the draw which includes a set of numbers from 1 to 49 for the Main Jackpot Draw. They also have to select another set from the 10-digit numbers for winning the $1 million jackpot. According to the game's rules, one player can play Lotto 6/49 for only 26 weeks in a row.

Previous Lotto 6/49 results (February 26, 2020)

Lotto 6/49 winning numbers for Wednesday, February 26, 2020, are 8, 25, 34, 35, 36, 38, while the bonus number is 5.

6/49 Lotto result for February 29, 2020

The Lotto results for Saturday, February 29, 2020, will be out at 10:30 p.m.GMT. As soon as the winning numbers will be announced, they will be displayed here. The estimated value for Feb 29's Jackpot is $7,000,000 plus a guaranteed $1million prize.

