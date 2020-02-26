Monday And Wednesday Lotto Australia Results For February 26, 2020: Check Winning Numbers

Monday and Wednesday Lotto is one of the most widely played lotteries in the island country of Australia. Similar to its name, the lottery takes place every week on Monday and Wednesday. The lottery gives its players a chance at winning the lottery and becoming a millionaire. The latest Monday and Wednesday Lotto results will be declared on February 26, 2020.

Monday and Wednesday lotto results and winning numbers for Feb 26, Wednesday are 12, 16, 20, 26, 31 and 45. Supps numbers are 24 and 43.

The prize amount that is up for grabs in the Monday and Wednesday Lotto game is a staggering amount of $1 Million. As many as four players that meet the winning criteria can win this amount. There are also special games that take place during the Monday and Wednesday Lotto games like Double Your Win and Cashcade Celebrations. This gives players an additional chance at winning several other bumper prizes as well. Read to know more about Monday and Wednesday lotto results:

The winning numbers of the Monday and Wednesday Lotto results are decided by drawing out six winning numbers. Additionally, they also draw out two supplementary numbers. These numbers are drawn out randomly from a barrel which has numbers ranging between 1 to 45. If you intend to win the Monday and Wednesday Lotto, then you need to have six of the winning numbers in a single panel.

How to check the results of the Monday and Wednesday Lotto?

The draw of the Monday and Wednesday Lotto is broadcasted live across Australia at 08:45 pm, according to Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST). Players can catch a view of the same on several regional channels that broadcast the same. You can also scan the Monday and Wednesday Lotto tickets on the official app to see if you have won. You can additionally even check the results by heading to the official website as well.

