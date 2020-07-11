Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For July 11, 2020

Quick links:
Lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on july 8, 2020.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on july 8, 2020. The Lotto winning numbers were
LOTTO WINNING NUMBERS
03
08
10
16
17
43
The bonus winning number was 52.
LOTTO PLUS 1 WINNING NUMBERS
19
21
33
40
42
45
and the Bonus number was 09. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were
11
22
28
32
35
48
and the Bonus number was 38.
