Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For June 20, 2020

Lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on June 17, 2020.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on June 17, 2020. The Lotto winning numbers were 1,32,35,36,40,52. The bonus winning number was 51. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 3,5,11,18,20,24 and the Bonus number was 45. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 8,14,18,29,34,41 and the Bonus number was 06.
