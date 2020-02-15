Lotto Results UK Results Out For February 15, 2020 | Winning Numbers

The UK organises a national lottery known as Lotto. It takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The winners get a chance to win £500,000 every week. The price of the ticket for tonight's lottery is £1. The UK lotto tonight is known as Thunderball lottery. This lottery was introduced in the year 1994 by the government so that people restrict themselves from gambling recklessly.

The Thunderball Lotto results for the UK are announced at 8:15 pm. For checking the results, continue to visit the official pages. It will be updated shortly.

How to play Lotto UK?

To play Lotto UK, one needs to pick six numbers between 1 to 59. They can also opt for the Lucky Dip which randomly chooses the six numbers for the players. One can play up to seven lines of numbers on every play slip. At a time, the player can buy 10 of these play slips. Then, one has to choose between Wednesday or Saturday or both followed by the number of weeks they want to play. Lastly, they have to purchase the ticket for the designated amount.

The Lotto tickets can be bought online every day from 6 am to 11 pm. However, players need to note one thing. For those who are buying the lotto tickets on the day of the draw, they need to buy their Lotto tickets before 7:30 pm.

How to check the Lotto Results UK?

Previous winning numbers

Lotto UK prizes

6 main numbers - jackpot

5 main numbers + 1 bonus ball - £1,000,000

5 main numbers - £1,750

4 main numbers - £140

3 main numbers - £30

2 main numbers - Free Lucky Dip

