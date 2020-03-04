Mega Millions US Lottery Results For March 3, 2020; Read Full Details

Mega Millions is one of the most popular lotteries that happen in the United States. According to reports, anyone belonging to the 45 participating states that are listed on the official website can play this lottery. The Mega Millions lottery is drawn every Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm, according to Eastern Time (ET).

A participant is required to put in $2 a ticket to get in the race to win the jackpot. In addition to this, one can also put in an extra $1 for the Megaplier. Moreover, there is a special lottery ticket called ‘Just the Jackpot’ ticket, which is available for $3.

The previous draw for the Mega Millions lottery in the USA took place on February 28, 2020. After this, the next draw is scheduled to take place today (March 3, 2020). Players will be given a chance to win the Mega Millions lottery. You can find out the latest draw results by looking up on the official website.

How is the prize money for the Mega Millions distributed?

Five white balls and one golden ball = JACKPOT

Five white balls = $1,000,000

Four white balls and one golden ball = $10,000

Four white balls = $500

Three white balls and one golden ball = $200

Three white balls = $10

Two white balls and one golden ball = $10

One white ball and

One golden ball = $4

One golden ball = $2

How to play the Mega Millions lottery?

1. Anyone above 18 years of age can participate in Mega Millions

2. You can purchase a ticket for the Mega Millions lottery in the USA starting at $2 only.

4. A pool of numbers must include five different numbers ranging from 1-70 which can be considered as the white balls.

5. Whereas, your golden ball or Mega Ball will be ranging between 1-25.

6. If you select and match all the six numbers in a single panel, you will win the jackpot prize.

7. The Mega Millions jackpot prize starts from $40 million. You will require to claim your prize within 180-360 days depending on your jurisdiction.

