Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For March 6, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

The Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries are among the most popular and widely known lotteries in South Africa. The lotteries were first introduced in the country way back in 1992. Since then it has managed to stay one of the most popular lotteries in South Africa. Many people participate regularly in the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery draws.

The upcoming draw of Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries will be held on March 6, 2020

Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery gives thousands of people a chance to get one step closer to being a millionaire. The winning numbers for the previous Powerball lottery draw are 11, 17, 18, 27 and 44. While the jackpot number was 08. On the other hand, the winning numbers of the previously held Powerball Plus lottery are 13, 25, 33, 39 and 44. The jackpot number for the same was 17.

How can you play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries?

You can play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries by getting your hands on the lottery tickets. You can do so by either heading to the nearest authorised lottery retailer. Additionally, you can also purchase the tickets through the official website.

Once you do so, make sure you choose your numbers for the bet. You can also go for a Quick Pick option by which the system will pick out random six numbers for your bet. Additionally, you can also choose your numbers.

Make sure that you write down your numbers on the bet slip. You will then receive a receipt with all your bet numbers written down. The Powerball and Powerball Plus results are declared at 21:00 hours according to SAST. One can log on to the official website to check if they have won the Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries.

