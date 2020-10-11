Powerball USA Lottery Winning Numbers For Oct 10, 2020; Winning Results

The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.
The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results will be announced in at 10 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time. The last lottery took place on Oct 7, 2020, at its usual time.
As mentioned earlier the last Powerball lottery took place on Oct 7, 2020. The winning numbers in this lottery were - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -. The Powerball number was - - - - -. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $24 Million USD. Now the jackpot prize for Oct 10, 2020 is estimated to be $29 Million USD.
