Sports Toto 4D Results: Malaysian Lottery Winning Numbers For March 4th

The Malaysia Lottery has a lot of diversity in lotto games that are available to the public. As of now, one can choose from a range of 26 different lotteries and try their luck. One must keep in mind that each lottery has a different winning ratio and probability, particular odds, methodologies of playing, and award ranges. Under the various lotteries, 4D and Jackpot are reportedly two of the most famous lotteries in the country of Malaysia. Here is all you should know about the Sports Toto 4D Malaysia Results.

Sports Toto 4D Malaysia

The government of Thailand had established Sports Toto Malaysia in the year 1969. The tickets can be distributed only by distributors who fall under the national-licensed lottery operators. Sports Toto Malaysia includes games like Toto 4D, Toto 4D Jackpot, Supreme Toto 6/58, Power Toto 6/55, Star Toto 6/50, Toto 5D and Toto 6D. In Sports Toto 4D lottery-type one will have to choose four numbers ranging from 0000 to 9999. The minimum betting amount per game is one Ringgit but if someone wants then they can bet large wagers too. One has to be over 21 years old to participate in the lottery and here is the result of Sports Toto 4D Malaysia March 4th, 2020.

The results of Sports Toto 4D for March 4th, 2020

Results for TOTO 4D

Results for 4D Jackpot

Toto 4D Zodiac result

The prizes available in the Sports Toto 4D Malaysia

The prizes one can win are proportionate to the principal amount the players have paid. If a player has placed big bets, then they will get a bigger amount and if they placed a lower bet then lower amounts will be won. There is a total of five categories in which prizes are available in the Sports Toto 4D Malaysia. To win the top prize, one needs to match their number to the number that is drawn from the lotto.

