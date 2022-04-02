Quick links:
While speaking to the media, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised that he will not repeat the mistake he made in the 2018 election, when he gave tickets to the wrong individuals and lost many seats as a result. He went on to say that the tickets should have been provided to party members or to someone who cares about Pakistan and thinks about the country.
“We won’t repeat the mistake we did in 2018. Tickets will be allocated to workers and those who have a vision for Pakistan”-@ImranKhanPTI #WhyScaredOfElections pic.twitter.com/jBJS1o48j8— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 3, 2022
Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed predicted on Sunday that Imran Khan would stay in power for another 15 days, just hours after the former cricketer-turned-politician dissolved the National Assembly in a contentious action. He further stated that he met Khan after he suggested dissolving Parliament's lower house and calling for fast elections. Rasheed also stated that electronic voting machines would not be used in the country's next general elections.
After a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was rejected and the National Assembly was dissolved, Pakistan's opposition groups have been debating their next steps, according to the media reports.
Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif claimed that if Imran Khan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar's administration falls, they will be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution. Shehbaz's statement comes just minutes after Qasim Suri called the no-confidence vote "unconstitutional."
Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat issued notification for the removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister. Imran Khan de-notified as the Prime Minister.
Under Article 94 of the Constitution, the President directed the Prime Minister to continue his work.
The meeting of the joint opposition has started in Islamabad. The legal move of Joint Opposition and decision on Care Taker PM agenda of meeting.
Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to send names of caretaker Prime Minister to opposition on Monday, April 3. Meeting is underway in Bani Gala residence of PM Imran Khan to consider names of caretaker PM.
Fawad Chaudhry(@fawadchaudhry) on opposition being scared of election, as they don’t want to face public now! #WhyScaredOfElections pic.twitter.com/r85oCfgJ07— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 3, 2022
The United Opposition of Pakistan has issued a joint statement amid the political crisis after the no-trust motion was rejected and the assembly was dissolved. It accused Imran Khan of committing an open coup against the country. The opposition said that Punishment for Imran Khan has been enshrined in Article 6 of the Constitution.
Pakistan Deputy Attorney General Kashif Sarwar Paracha has resigned from his position on Sunday amid the political crisis in Pakistan after the no-trust motion was rejected and the assembly was dissolved.
Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said on Sunday that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order as he adjourned for one day the hearing of the high-profile case.
Pakistan President Arif Alvi earlier dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, minutes after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri blocked a no-confidence motion against the embattled premier. Read Full Story.
"Astonished by reaction of PDM to our calling for general elections. They have been crying hoarse abt how our govt has failed & lost support of the ppl so why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the ppl for support," Pakistan PM Imran Khan tweeted.
"Isn't it better for PDM to accept elections rather than being part of a foreign conspiracy for regime change; and indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroying our nation's moral fibre?" he added.
Isn't it better for PDM to accept elections rather than being part of a foreign conspiracy for regime change; and indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroying our nation's moral fibre?— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 3, 2022
Giving Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a taste of his own medicine, the Opposition on Sunday referred to him as 'Cherry Blossom' in the National Assembly while sloganeering against the ruling PTI. In the visuals accessed by Republic, the Members of the National Assembly can be seen in tandem calling Imran Khan after the renowned shoe polish company, as a few polished their shoes to mock the incumbent Pakistan Prime Minister.
It is pertinent to mention here that on March 26, two days before the Opposition trailed the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan had nicknamed Shehbaz Sharif 'Cherry Blossom'. Addressing a public gathering, the incumbent Pakistan Prime had said," whenever he sees boots, he starts to polish them... I have nicknamed Shehbaz Sharif 'Cherry blossom' today. Read Full Story.
Pakistan's Supreme Court issues notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, country's Defence & Interior Ministry as it adjourns the hearing of the opposition's case till Monday; urges all parties to maintain peace amid situation.
Former Pakistan Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the entire country is standing with Imran Khan. "The fake of Pakistan will be divided by 22 crore people," he said.
The Supreme Court has issued notice to all parties in the Assembly case. The apex court has also rejected interim stay on the ruling of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.
The Supreme Court has issued notice to Pakistan Attorney-General Khalid Jawed Khan amid the political crisis.
Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial-led bench, comprising Justices Ejaz-ul-Haq and Muhammad Ali Mazhar, has adjourned the hearing in the Assembly case till Monday. The opposition had filed a plea seeking a review of the “unconstitutional” ruling given by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.
Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial-led bench, comprising Justices Ejaz-ul-Haq and Muhammad Ali Mazhar, will hear the Opposition's plea seeking a review of the “unconstitutional” ruling given by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.
Pakistan Opposition has decided to stage a dharna in National Assembly till the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan is not held.
After National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the Opposition members have decided to protest against the "unconstitutional" move in the National Assembly and have decided to not leave the floor till their Constitutional rights are not given to them.
"Government has violated the Constitution by not allowing voting on the no-confidence motion. United Opposition is not leaving Parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the Constitution of Pakistan," Bilawal tweeted.
Former Pakistan's Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday lambasted Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership after he was sacked from office and said he was asked to do "unconstitutional things".
My action has surprised the Opposition. Had I revealed about this surprise yesterday, they would not have been so bothered today, said Pakistan PM Imran Khan as he reiterated the "foreign conspiracy" claim during his address after the National Assembly of Pakistan was dissolved, today.
Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, the President of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, has called Prime Minister Imran Khan a fraud after the deputy speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the Opposition's no-confidence motion and Khan dissolved the Assembly.
"The entire country knows that No-Confidence Motion against PM was rejected using a letter and has pushed the country to the political crisis. It never happened in Pakistan," Rehman said.
"Imran Khan left behind dictators. He hasn't lost only but ran away after losing. He tried to stick to PM's house without caring for anything. His act is beyond madness. We repeat and alerted people that he is not capable to be PM of Pakistan and he used illegal means to run away from No-Confidence Motion," he added.
Pakistan Supreme Court will begin hearing after 5.30 PM (IST) following the demand of the Opposition leaders to review the “unconstitutional” ruling given by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.
"Political parties never run away from elections, the people are the real power of political parties. Why are they afraid to go public, why are they shedding tears? If there are lion cubs, then come and contest us in the election," says Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry.
Addressing a press briefing, PTI leader Sheikh Rasheed claimed that he had asked Prime Minister Imran Khan about implementing an emergency. He also claimed that he has vacated the office and had moved to his old residence.
He said that as per the law, Imran Khan will remain in power for 15 more days.
"Inshallah we will surprise the government before evening and we are sure that the Supreme Court will give the right decision," JWP chief Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti said. His party was earlier in coalition with Imran Khan's PTI.
"Mark their faces. This is the group, the mafia, that has attacked & abrogated the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. They all must be tried under article 6," Maryam Nawaz Sharif tweeted.
"Imran Khan will save Pakistan...Whoever is America's friend is a traitor," sloganeering underway outside Pakistan Parliament after the National Assembly of Pakistan was dissolved, this afternoon.
#WATCH | Islamabad: "Imran Khan will save Pakistan...Whoever is America's friend is a traitor," sloganeering underway outside Pakistan Parliament after the National Assembly of Pakistan was dissolved, this afternoon pic.twitter.com/eHnWNuwqEm— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022
The Supreme Court of Pakistan will issue notice to political parties. This development comes after Opposition leaders moved the apex court against the dissolution of the National Assembly of Pakistan by the speaker.
Pakistan Opposition will seek nullification of the Speaker's decision in the Supreme Court. The PPP delegation will also demand a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan today.