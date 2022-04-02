After a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was rejected and the National Assembly was dissolved, Pakistan's opposition groups have been debating their next steps, according to the media reports.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif claimed that if Imran Khan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar's administration falls, they will be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution. Shehbaz's statement comes just minutes after Qasim Suri called the no-confidence vote "unconstitutional."