Imran Khan Slams Oppn For Moving Pakistan SC; 'Why Now, When Re-elections Are Announced?'

Under the scanner of the Supreme Court, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan issued an address on Monday. In his address, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Islam (PTI) supremo underlined before the Pakistanis how the Opposition led by Shehbaz Sharif was all critical of him and his cabinet and had often claimed that they would be dealt with by the public. The cricketer-turned-politician stated that the Opposition had often claimed that 'eggs and tomatoes would be thrown at them' because of how they had 'ruined the country.'

"They had been urging for a dissolution of the country's National Assembly for the past 1.5-3.5 years. For the past 2.5 years, eggs and tomatoes would be thrown at us", he said, adding," I have done that, announced re-elections. Now, the question is why have they moved Supreme Court."

"Why has the Opposition moved to Supreme Court?"

"What are you doing there, in the Supreme Court? I just want to keep in front of you this question...Is it better to come into power through the votes of the people or through the conspiracy of a foreign power, by buying Members of National Assembly for 20-25 crores," Imran Khan said during the address.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister went on to outline the aim of the Opposition behind choosing the latter. The PTI supremo stated, "They want NRO. They have corruption cases against them. Shehbaz Sharif is out on bail and so is his son. Nawaz Sharif is convicted. His sons are absconding...They want to end National Accountability Bureau (NAB)... and do away with all the cases against them. They will get NRO 2, NRO 1 was given by General Musharraf. All the corruption cases against them were done away with back then and in the 10 years, fresh cases have come up. What is shocking is that 90 per cent of these cases are of the time of their regime."

"Now, they want the end of NAB, bring about NRO 2... So that once again they can begin with their activities of sending Arabs and Arabs to foreign countries where they have their properties. This is their plan," he added.

Supreme Court adjourned

The Supreme Court is presently hearing the petitions filed by the Opposition against the conduct of the National Assembly. The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of the country Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail — took up the petitions.

Bandial on Monday said that a “reasonable order” would be issued on the legality of the current political situation in the country as the apex court heard the dismissal of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of Parliament by the President on the advice of the embattled premier.

After hearing the matter, the bench adjourned the hearing till 12 PM (Pakistan Time) on April 5.