The opposition in Pakistan is delaying elections as Imran Khan is more popular than in 2018, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Tuesday. As the Law and I&B Minister in the erstwhile PTI-led government, Chaudhry had invoked Article 5 of the Pakistan Constitution before the no-trust vote after which Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri rejected the motion without voting. To begin with, he downplayed source-based reports which suggested that the Election Commission of Pakistan had expressed its inability to conduct fresh elections in a period of 90 days.

Fawad Chaudhry remarked, "This is not the official position of the Election Commission. Also, you would understand that like India where you have a permanent Election Commission, in Pakistan, we have a permanent Election Commission whose function is only to hold elections. If Election Commission says they are not ready for elections, this amounts to the non-functionality of the Election Commission. This is not possible. No Election Commission in India and Pakistan can take a position that they are not ready to hold an election."

Imran Khan is very popular, more than 2018 now. It's only Imran Khan who wants elections in Pakistan. The Opposition is only trying to derail the elections.

'Opposition boycotted meeting'

Earlier in the day, PML(N) president Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the Chief of Army Staff and DG ISI who are members of the National Security Committee to present proof that they had indulged in anti-national activities. This came as Khan claimed that the NSC had endorsed the charge of the US trying to topple his government. The Pakistan PM had cited a diplomatic cable sent by the ex-Pakistan's envoy to the US on March 7 which quoted diplomat Donald Lu as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences".

Reacting to Sharif's demand, Fawad Chaudhry told Republic TV, "This is quite ironic. We presented evidence in a committee of the Parliament of which Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and the rest of the opposition are members. They refused to turn up, they boycotted that meeting. So, the question is when the government was asking to come and see the evidence, why did they refuse at that point?"

"The only conclusion is they (opposition parties) knew what's going on. They were in cahoots with the powers to bring a change. Now since they have failed miserably, they have created a narrative," the former Pakistan Minister added. Meanwhile, PPP advocate Raza Rabbani also urged the Supreme Court to not only ask for the diplomatic cable but also seek the minutes of the National Security Committee meeting to ascertain whether the Army agreed on the "foreign conspiracy" charge.