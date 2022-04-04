Pakistan's Ex-FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi Opines On Demarche To US; 'issued After NSC Meet'

On the topic of the National Security Committee (NSC), former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the national body is 'very important'. Speaking to the media, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) leader said that it was in the meeting of the NSC that the decision was taken to issue a demarche to the United States over the alleged secret letter that Imran Khan buttressed as proof of a foreign conspiracy to dislodge his government.

"The instructions of the NSC were followed and the demarche was issued. And because of that, things are as they are right now," Qureshi said, adding that the meeting that was held last week, had in attendance chiefs and chairmen along with the former Prime Minister and a detailed discussion on the matter took place.

The demarche was issued by Pakistan to the US on April 1. As per sources, a senior US diplomat has been summoned by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Imran Khan names top US official who warned Pakistan envoy

After having narrowly escaped his ouster as the Prime Minister through a no-confidence vote, Imran Khan addressed the nation and built upon its foreign conspiracy claim. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief named United State's Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, and claimed that it was he who 'warned' Pakistan envoy to US Asad M Khan and was in fact 'instrumental' in the no-confidence vote. The cricketer-turned-politician added that the conversation between Khan and Lu was presented in the National Security Council meeting.

"Why would they meet the foreign powers? I mean, when the Ministers meet with their counterparts from other countries I understand that they must be working on ties and strategic relations. But, why would the ambassadors meet them?" Imran Khan asked, trying his best to justify the dismissal of no-confidence on the basis of the foreign plot claim.

US rubbishes Khan's claims

However, the US was quick to rubbish Imran Khan's claims. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that there is "no truth to allegations" that Washington has conspired to remove Imran Khan from power. "We are closely following developments in Pakistan and support its Constitution and rule of law," he said.

The no-confidence motion introduced by the opposition was dismissed on Sunday after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri declared it illegal as according to him it sought to topple the government at the behest of a foreign power.