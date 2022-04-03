Imran Khan Mocked In Pakistan NA As MNAs Sloganeer 'Cherry Blossom', Polish Shoes

Giving Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a taste of his own medicine, the Opposition on Sunday referred to him as 'Cherry Blossom' in the National Assembly while sloganeering against the ruling PTI. In the visuals accessed by Republic, the Members of the National Assembly can be seen in tandem calling Imran Khan after the renowned shoe polish company, as a few polished their shoes to mock the incumbent Pakistan Prime Minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 26, two days before the Opposition trailed the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan had nicknamed Shehbaz Sharif 'Cherry Blossom'. Addressing a public gathering, the incumbent Pakistan Prime had said," whenever he sees boots, he starts to polish them... I have nicknamed Shehbaz Sharif 'Cherry blossom' today.

The slogans of Cherry Blossom began after the Opposition went ahead with their own proceedings and made Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Ayaz Sadiq sit on the Speaker's chair as the Members of the National Assembly took part in the symbolic and inconsequential no-confidence vote. In the irrelevant no-confidence vote, as many as 195 MNAs cast their votes against Imran Khan, which is well over the 171-vote halfway mark required to dethrone the incumbent Pakistan Prime Minister. They also declared Shehbaz Sharif as their Prime Minister.

No-confidence vote against Imran Khan dismissed, Parliament dissolved

On the directions of the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan Parliament blocked a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as 'unconstitutional'. The National Assembly deputy speaker, of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, dismissed the move against Khan on Sunday, saying it went against Article 5 of the Constitution.

Shortly thereafter, Imran Khan informed that he had moved a request to President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Parliament. Taking cognisance of the Pakistan Prime Minister's request, the Presidency issued a statement in which it informed that the National Assembly had been dissolved, paving the way for fresh elections within 90 days in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.

Meanwhile, the Opposition in Pakistan has moved Supreme Court with petitions against the dissolution of the Parliament. Chief Justice of Pakistan Omar Ata Bandial has reached the apex court and has ordered the formation of a larger bench, which he himself would be heading. The bench will review the petitions.