Pakistani Cleric Advises 'When We Sleep, Virus Sleeps' In Abysmal New Coronavirus Logic

While Pakistan grapples with the Coronavirus pandemic, its political and religious leaders continue to spread misinformation among the masses. Recently a viral video clip came to light in which a Pakistani maulana was seen explaining the scientific basis behind the spread of the Coronavirus recommending people to 'sleep more' claiming that the virus would not harm in the body because it goes to sleep when we fall asleep. "Our doctors always recommend us to sleep more. The more we sleep, the more the virus sleeps. It won't harm us. When we sleep it sleeps, when we die, it dies," said the religious leader in a TV broadcast.

'Coronavirus comes out after 5 pm'

Earlier a few weeks ago, a Pakistani news channel while spreading misinformation quoted the government and claimed that Coronavirus comes out only after 5 pm in the country. It stated that the Imran Khan-led government has said that people could go about their daily lives without worrying about the virus since it only comes out after 5 pm.

In the video which is sourced from a Pakistani news channel, the anchor can be heard saying, "A new research has come forward. It says that before 5 pm Coronavirus will not affect Pakistan. The Government has said you can do anything before 5 pm. Go roam around, go shopping, everything will be open including government offices and traffic. Before 5 pm Corona does not come out, this is news for the world, according to the Government of Pakistan. After 5 pm Coonavirus comes out."

Coronavirus among Pakistani leaders

Meanwhile, Coronavirus seems to be spreading rapidly amongst Pakistani political leaders. Recently, the leader of Pakistan’s opposition party PML-N and Nawaz Sharif’s brother, Shehbaz Sharif tested positive for the disease. According to reports, he has now quarantined himself at home. This had come after President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter and the member of Sindh Assembly, Khurram Sher Zaman also revealed he had contracted the novel coronavirus.

Moreover, other politicians in the country who have tested positive of COVID-19 include Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid. According to Johns Hopkins University tally, the country has publicly reported 132,405 cases of coronavirus infections with at least 2,551 deaths.

