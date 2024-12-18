Plane Crashes Into Building in Hawaii, Incident Captured LIVE on Camera, 2 Dead

Hawaii: At least two died after a plane crashed into a building in Hawaii. The incident occurred when the plane lost control mid-air. A video of the plane crash has surfaced and is going viral on social media.

A video of the incident has surfaced, which appears to be captured from a car's dash cam or from inside the vehicle, showing a plane swiftly noose diving into the ground and hitting a building. Huge flames were also seen after the plane rammed into the building.

The cause of the crash is not known as of now as all relevant authorities are probing the matter. Meanwhile, two footage of the plane crash has surfaced and are going viral on social media.