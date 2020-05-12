Malaysia: 9-year-old Girl Sews PPE To Help Local Hospitals Amid COVID-19 Crisis

While the world leaders are struggling to provide PPE to healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic, a nine-year-old Malaysian schoolgirl, Nur Afia Qistina Zamzuri reportedly volunteered to sew protective gear to help local hospitals. While speaking to an international media outlet, Nur said that he felt bad and wanted to help the hospitals.

According to the media outlet, the Kuala Pilah resident learned to sew at the age of five. Nur can make four full personal protective equipment (PPE) gowns a day. While the nine-year-old also attends online classes, she has reportedly also sewed more than 130 gowns for two nearby hospitals since early March. As per reports, Nur has been parking herself at a sewing machine between playtime and attending classes and recently also made 60 more pieces as she knows that the virus is dangerous.

Being from a Muslim family, Nur is also celebrating Ramadan this month, however, the fasting has not stopped her as she often starts sewing after the pre-dawn meal. According to the international media report, the Malaysian schoolgirl picked up an interest in sewing after watching her mother, a tailor, making clothes in her home business. The nine-year-old also improved her skills as she began earning her own money by sticking together pillowcases and patching up torn clothes for her neighbours and relatives. Nur’s mother reportedly said that her daughter became more motivates after seeing photos of the medical workers wearing gowns she had made.

4-week lockdown extension

Meanwhile, until mid-April Malaysia had the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia. Currently, the country has more than 6,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 109 lives in the nation. With increasing numbers, the Malaysian Prime Minister on May 10 also announced a four-week extension of the lockdown restrictions. As per reports, under the country's Conditional Movement Protection Order (CMCO), many businesses are allowed to operate, as long as they adopt health and safety measures. However, large gatherings are banned, as is non-work related to interstate travel.

