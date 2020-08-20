'No Taliban Prisoners Will Be Released Till Afghan Security Personnel Are Released': Ghani

Ashraf Ghani, the President of Afghanistan has mentioned that "the Kabul government will not be releasing the 320 other prisoners belonging to the extremist group Taliban until the latter does not agree to release 20 Afghan security personnel," said a report by TOLOnews.

Earlier, the government of Afghanistan had agreed to release 400 insurgents that the government had held captive, to remove the only remaining obstacle to the peace talks, which were brokered by the US government.

"The peace talks, which were supposed to begin on August 20, have now been deferred indefinitely due to the decision by the president," said a report by the APTV.

"Though the step might threaten the entire world, it is necessary to maintain peace in the region," mentioned President Ghani in a conversation hosted by James B Cunningham, former US ambassador to Afghanistan.

"With the release of the prisoners, peace talks between the insurgents and Kabul government can begin by next week," suggested another report.

In another related step, the US government was in talks with the governments of Australia and France, who had objected over the release of six insurgents involved in the assassination of the citizens belonging to the latter nations in the country.

"It is expected that a solution, which would be acceptable to both the sides would come forward," said Geran Hewad(as quoted by TOLOnews).

The foreign ministry of Afghanistan is also negotiating with the governments of Australia and France, for the release of the prisoners belonging to the extremist group.

"We had called upon the US govt to keep their promises and convince their allies to agree to the release so that peace talks would begin," said Mawlavi Qalamuddin, the former head of the religious police department in the regime of the Taliban.

"The group has fulfilled its promises and was not aware of any other security personnel in its custody who had to be set free," said Suhail Shaheen, the political spokesperson of the insurgent group(as quoted by the APTV).

"The leaders of the nation must not repeat the blunders done by them in the past," said Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation. "The peace talks have already entered a stage which is hopeful," further added Khalilzad.

(With Inputs from ANI and APTV)

(Image Credits: ANI)